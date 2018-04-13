× Sesame Street: F is for Friends Pop-Up Tour

Sesame Workshop and HBO’s Sesame Street: F is for Friends, is a free, immersive limited-engagement mall tour including a 15-minute show starring costumed Elmo and Abby Cadabby characters. Families will enjoy character meet-and-greets, digital activity stations, photo opportunities including Cookie Monster’s new food truck, and more! The characters will also attend local meet and greets.



Sesame Street: F is for Friends live mall show and more!

11am-4pm (Shows: 11am; 12:45 pm & 2:45pm)

Southwest Plaza

8501 W Bowles Ave,

Littleton, CO 80123