× Rooster sanctuary needs your help

BENNETT — A non-profit animal sanctuary that specializes in rescuing ‘cockfighting’ roosters needs your help. It currently houses 170 roosters and more than 100 hens.

The Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig’s Roost took in 100 additional birds from a bust in Oklahoma City a couple weeks back. It was their 9th bust overall.

“People don’t know that it happens all over the place and it happens just down the road from us. All over the place. And you don’t know who’s going to do it,” said Jewel StraightEdge, a rescuer.

The sanctuary is running out of space and needs to build more barn-like homes for the birds.

In order to do so, it needs funding.

The Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig’s Roost created a GoFund Me Page to help with the cost.

