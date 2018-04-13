Police shoot, kill suspect who was on the run after Westminster carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- The suspect in two separate carjackings this week was shot and killed in Thornton Friday afternoon. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Friday evening.

Police shot the suspect at 88th Avenue and Corona Street.

Officer-involved shooting in Thornton this afternoon related to Westminster car-jacking. Suspect deceased after OIS. News release to come @USMarshalsCO. @ThorntonPolice @WestminsterPD — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) April 14, 2018

No law enforcement officers were injured but initial information doesn’t indicate which department was involved in the shooting – Thornton or Adams County - or whether the law enforcement officer was federal or local.

The interaction with police came about eight hours after his suspected second attempt to steal a vehicle Friday.

Prior to the afternoon shooting, a victim was shot during during an attempted carjacking on Friday morning by the same man suspected in a crime earlier this week.

On Friday at roughly 7:20 a.m., 31-year-old Bruce Allee allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in the 13200 block of Wyandot Street, police said.

A 9-year-old who was in the car was able to get out unharmed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The female homeowner alerted her husband, who came into the garage of the home. The suspect then fired several shots at him.

The man was hit and the suspect took off in a silver Toyota Camry. The man was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

The vehicle from the carjacking has been recovered.

The Colorado State Patrol confirms that Allee was also suspected of carjacking a food truck on Tuesday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Allee removed the ankle monitor that was required as a condition of bond set by the supervised release program.

Allee was wanted on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, third degree assault, stalking and a violation of conditions of bond.

He is described as a white man, 5-feet-ten and 185 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Broadway and E. 47th in Denver. If you know Allee’s whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.