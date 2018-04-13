Man shot in Westminster carjacking; suspect being sought

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was shot during during a carjacking on Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

About 7:20 a.m., a male suspect attempted to steal a vehicle in the 13200 block of Wyandot Street, police said.

The female homeowner alerted her husband, who came into the garage of the home. The suspect then fired several shots at him.

The man was hit and the suspect took off in the vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

The vehicle from the carjacking has been recovered, but the suspect is still being sought, police said.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence near West 60th Avenue and Broadway.

Police did not release any suspect description.