Fugitive wanted in 2 separate carjackings this week

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was shot during during a carjacking on Friday morning by the same man suspected in a crime earlier this week.

On Friday at roughly 7:20 a.m., 31-year-old Bruce Allee allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in the 13200 block of Wyandot Street, police said.

The female homeowner alerted her husband, who came into the garage of the home. The suspect then fired several shots at him.

The man was hit and the suspect took off in the vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

The vehicle from the carjacking has been recovered.

The Colorado State Patrol confirms that Allee is also suspected of carjacking a food truck on Tuesday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Allee has removed his ankle monitor that was required as a condition of bond set by the supervised release program.

Allee is wanted on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, third degree assault, stalking and a violation of conditions of bond.

He is described as a white man, 5-feet-ten and 185 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Broadway and E. 47th in Denver. If you know Allee’s whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.