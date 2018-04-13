× Chefs Up Front

Share Our Strength Colorado’s signature fundraiser, Chefs Up Front, returns Sunday, May 6 with more top Colorado chefs teaming up to end childhood hunger in our state. Thirty of Colorado’s most celebrated chefs will gather at the Colorado Convention Center for the 18th annual culinary fête supporting Share Our Strength’s Cooking Matters Colorado food skills and nutrition education program.

The Chefs Up Front gala begins at 5PM with craft cocktails supplied by local distilleries and created by Denver’s top mixologists, a fresh oyster bar provided by Seattle Fish Company and The Regional, and a charcuterie station from il Porcellino Salumi. Next, guests will enjoy an exquisite, four-course dinner prepared tableside by Colorado’s premier chefs and custom paired with global wine selections. The night will close with an event-wide dessert by D Bar Denver’s Chefs Keegan Gerhard and Lisa Bailey.

Chefs Up Front

Sunday May 6th at 5pm

Mile High Ballroom at the Colorado Convention Center