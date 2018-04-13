× Blizzard Warnings, High Wind Warnings issued across the Front Range

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Friday for the northeastern plains as heavy snow and strong wind will reduce visibility. Snowfall totals in this region will range from 3-6″ by Saturday morning, with localized higher amounts up to 10″.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the central mountains until Saturday as heavy snow and windy conditions continue.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the I-25 corridor, Denver metro, and eastern plains through midnight. Wind gusts along the Front Range may get as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Light snow continues to fall early this morning across the Denver area. This will clear out by the mid-morning hours, but watch out for slick conditions on the roadways. Temperatures will be drastically cooler than yesterday, only making it into the low 40s this afternoon.

Expect dry, cloudy and windy conditions through the midday hours in the Denver metro area. Meanwhile in the mountains and eastern plains, snow will continue through the day. By this evening, a cluster of snow showers will redevelop over the Denver area, right in time for the evening commute.

Snow will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours, ending early Saturday morning. Totals in the Denver metro area will range from a trace up to 2″, with 2-4″ along the Palmer Divide. The mountains will see a snowfall range of 4-8″, with localized areas reaching 11″.

Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon as highs make it into the low 50s. Breezy conditions will continue to start our weekend, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Temperatures will jump above average by Sunday, reaching the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine. This quiet, warm weather will continue through the start of the work week.

