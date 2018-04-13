Big Mistakes with Medical Bills… The Do’s and Don’ts

Thanks to Attorney Phil Harding, from Harding & Associates, we understand what to do immediately after an accident, but what do you do when the medical bills start coming in the mail? Phil discusses some critical things that everyone should know when it comes to handling the costs of an accident, and two big mistakes that are often made by doctors, hospitals, and billing offices. Call for a free consultation... 303.762.9500
