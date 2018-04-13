Bad weather forces closure of parts of I-70, I-76

Deteriorating conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 70 east of Denver all the way to the Kansas state line, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday afternoon.

upd:EBI-70 closed from Airpark Rd to KS b/c adverse conditions;#I70West remains closed from KS to Limon;no est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 13, 2018

According to the department, eastbound I-70 is closed from Airpark Road to the Kansas state line and westbound I-70 remains closed from Kansas to Limon. There is no estimated time for the roads to reopen.

Additionally, the department said that eastbound 1-76 is closed from Sterling to Nebraska due to poor visibility.

EB I-76 closed Sterling – NE b/c adverse conditions,blowing & drifting snow,& poor visibility — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 13, 2018

FOX31 will continue to follow the weather conditions and road closures to bring you current information.