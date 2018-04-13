Aurora rescue team extracts 10-day-old puppy from HVAC vent

AURORA, Colo. — Officers saved a tiny life Friday when responding to a call of a puppy stuck in a vent.

Aurora Animal Protection Officers discovered the 10-day-old Cane Corso had been stuck in a HVAC vent for roughly five hours, police said.

A crew with Aurora Fire Rescue extracted the puppy from the vent via a basement ceiling.

A Facebook message posted by Aurora police said that it took an extraordinary amount of effort from all involved to rescue the puppy and return it to its mother.

Officials have not said how the puppy got into the vent but tagged their post with the hashtag #WhyWeWearTheBadge.