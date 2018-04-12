Wildfire forces evacuations in eastern Pueblo County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Colo. -- The town of Boone, Colorado is under an evacuation order Thursday because of a nearby wildfire.

The town is approximately 20 miles east of Pueblo along Highway 96. 229 homes in the area are included in the evacuation order.

Viewer video sent in by Becky Mangus of the fire burning in Boone. pic.twitter.com/ZfWD2dxC5V — FOX21 News (@FOX21News) April 12, 2018

The Pueblo County Sheriff's office is advising evacuees to go to Pueblo County High School, according to the agency's Twitter. The Colorado State Fairgrounds are available to those needing a place to shelter large animals.

The fire is being dubbed the Double Fork Fire, according to Pueblo County Emergency Services.

The Sheriff said the fire is about one mile wide and 450 acres large. Winds are gusting from 45 to 60 mph in the area.

One civilian was taken to the hospital, according to authorities. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Several nearby roads are closed, including portions of Highways 96. Highway 50 was originally closed but has since reopened.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the fire, which is burning along the Arkansas River basin.