Why you should care about Saturday’s Political Assemblies in Colorado

DENVER -- Saturday is the first major political date of the year -- when Republicans and Democrats hold their state assemblies.

Nearly 4,000 Democrats will hold their event at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield while 4,000 Republican delegates will meet at the Coors Events Center in Boulder.

At each event, candidates for statewide political office will attempt to make the ballot.

Getting on the ballot

In Colorado, candidates can get on the ballot by collecting enough signatures around the state or by winning 30 percent support at the state assembly.

All eyes on governor's race

It will be high stakes drama for several candidates for governor Saturday -- particularly for the candidates whose only hope of making the ballot is the assembly.

On the Democratic side, Cary Kennedy is banking on a successful Saturday in Broomfield. Unlike Congressman Jared Polis, who is also participating at the assembly, Kennedy has no back up plan.

Polis could make the ballot via signatures if for some reason Saturday is unsuccessful for him. The conventional wisdom based on a preliminary review of delegates is that Kennedy and Polis will both be successful Saturday. Long shot candidate Erik Underwood will also participate.

Republican drama

The Republican Assembly however is expected to be much more unpredictable. The political futures of Walker Stapleton, Cynthia Coffman, Barry Farah, Lew Gaiter, Greg Lopez, and Steve Barlock are on the line.

Stapleton was a late entry into the assembly after declaring this week he would no longer seek to get the ballot through the signature process. The decision made news because Stapleton believed the signatures submitted on his behalf were fraudulent.

What to expect

Each candidate will be allowed to speak to convince delegates to vote for them. Democratic gubernatorial candidates will be allowed to speak for 10 minutes. Republican candidates will get to speak for 12 minutes. FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George will be covering both events Saturday in Boulder and in Broomfield.