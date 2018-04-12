× The Home Front Cares Veterans Cup Charity Golf Tournament

Who: The Home Front Cares

What: Veterans Cup Charity Golf Tournament

When: Thursday, June 7th

Where: Sanctuary Golf Course (click for map)

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is proud to support this year’s Veterans Cup Charity Golf Tournament presented by our partners at The Home Front Cares.

Come out and enjoy a fun-filled day for a great cause. The Veterans Cup Charity Golf Tournament helps The Home Front Cares to continue their mission of providing a financial bridge for Colorado military and veteran families.

Tournament registration includes brunch & awards dinner, cart & range balls, on-course beverages & snacks, goodie bags, and use of Sanctuary’s exquisite clubhouse and facilities.

For more information and to register, click here.