Teacher fails to tell authorities about threat against school, sheriff’s investigators say

ELBERT, Colo. -- Worried parents are asking questions in the small town of Elbert, after a student was arrested for making threats at the community’s only school.

230 students attend classes there in grades Pre-K through 12.

We’re told a 15-year-old boy said last week he would “shoot up the school.”

It was then that a student told a teacher, who investigators say failed to notify authorities.

Law enforcement officers were unaware of the threats until parent Melissa Puckett called the Elbert County Sheriff when she heard about them from students on Tuesday, several days after the threats were made.

Puckett said, “I don’t understand why he wouldn’t report it. That’s just something you don’t take lightly. There have been several school shootings.”

The superintendent told the Problem Solvers she could not tell us if the teacher was aware of the threats because of the investigation.

That teacher is not being identified.

The superintendent, Kelli Thompson told us, faculty members are supposed to know what to do when threats are heard.

Thompson added, “All of our staff are trained every year in regards to mandatory reporting items.”

The teacher has been been put on paid administrative leave and has been cited for not reporting the threats.

The 15-year-old boy is now being held in a juvenile detention facility.

Melissa Puckett is calling sheriff’s deputies heroes for preventing a potential tragedy.