Students compete in 'KidWind Challenge'

STAPLETON — Dozens of metro-area students competed in the ‘KidWind Challenge’ on Thursday. The event is aimed at teaching kids about the importance of wind energy.

The challenge itself required the students to build model wind turbines that would work precisely and accurately.

“The goal is just to teach kids how to do creative thinking, problem solving and things like that. And wind energy is just a good way to do that,” said Michael Arquin, the founder and director of KidWind.

Once their work was complete, students had to present their wind turbines to a panel of judges.

First place winners took home a $500 prize and a chance to compete in the national KidWind competition in Chicago in May.

“It’s just sort of a really fun hands on project. Think the pinewood derby of wind power,” said Arquin.