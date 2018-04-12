× Rodent droppings, chicken drippings trouble for restaurants receiving ‘Fs’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Imperial Chinese Seafood

The Denver restaurant scored 11 critical health code violations in March.

The issues included:

Raw chicken dripping juice on broth

Dried rice and eggs tossed … held wrong temperature

Sanitizing solution measured zero for chlorine

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by.

Manager Vincent Diep said, “New people came in and they didn’t do job right. It was human error, but we corrected it right away. We taught them. We trained them. We told them right away and everything was all corrected right away.”

Imperial Chinese Seafood, which is located at 431 South Broadway, passed its follow up inspection.

El Parral Mexican Steak House

A Tri-County health inspector found nine critical health code violations on February 28. Among the violations:

Rodent droppings

Soda guns covered with black substance

Employee touching ready to eat food

Floors, interior of microwave and can opener soiled with food debris

El Parral did not respond to our messages, so FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez stopped by and asked if they had fixed their rodent issue. An employee said, “We just don’t have anyone available to verify that for you. Everything is fixed. It’s all done and fixed.”

El Parral Mexican Steak House passed a follow up inspection in March. The Littleton restaurant can be found at 6875 South Broadway.

Blazing Chicken Shack

The “A” goes to Blazing Chicken for two perfect inspections in a row. Blazing Chicken is in Denver at 5560 East 33rd Avenue.

How restaurants appear on the Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

