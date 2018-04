× Pop-Up Poutinerie

Air Canada opens Pop-Up Poutinerie in Denver as part of its Fly #TheCanadianWay.

The Pop-Up Poutinerie is open to the public starting April 12th through Wednesday, April 18. Hours are Thursday – Saturday, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. It’s located at 1523 Market Street in downtown Denver.

It costs $5 for each poutine dish and $3 for drinks. All proceeds go to Colorado’s Adoption Exchange.