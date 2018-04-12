× PAW Patrol accessories recalled due to fire and burn hazards

A popular PAW Patrol accessory set is getting recalled because the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, which poses a burn and fire hazard.

The recall involves Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Deluxe Marshall Hats that were sold with a flashlight.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, “only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall. The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in label under the ear on the hat.”

The recalled accessory sets were sold at Spirit Halloween stores from September 2015 through November 2017.

Parents are urged to take the flashlights away from their children. You can contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund.

According to the CPSC, customers will be asked to send a photo of the tag on the hat.