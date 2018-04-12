National Grilled Cheese Day

Gruyere Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese is a blank slate for some amazing combinations but starts with a basic sandwich. Double up your cheese by adding Parmesan to the butter for a cheesy crispy brown crunch.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
4 oz. softened butter
2 oz. Parmesan cheese.
1 baguette cut on a large diagonal bias
½ pound Gruyere or Swiss cheese, sliced thin.
Preheat a large sauté pan or griddle. Combine the softened butter and cheese in a mixer and whip until soft and well combined. Butter both sides of the bread, building the sandwiches directly in the hot pan placing a small slice of cheese between the bread. Wait until the cheesy butter is browning before flipping. Only flip once for best results