× Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA

DENVER — Denver International Airport will soon be home to an American Express Centurion Lounge. Set to open in 2019, the luxury lounge will occupy 14,650 sq. ft. in the C Concourse, according to Denver City Council documents.

Centurion Lounges are free for people with American Express Platinum and Centurion cards. Inside, they will find complimentary high-speed internet, food, drinks, showers and other amenities.

American Express already has Centurion lounges at a number of major U.S. airports, including San Francisco, Miami and Philadelphia International Airports. The Denver lounge will be the company’s second largest after its upcoming location at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to The Points Guy.

American Express told Business Wire it has seen a 36 percent increase in traffic through Denver among its premium cardholders within the past year. It will pay $20 million over the next 10 years to lease the space.

While the C Concourse is home to Southwest, Alaska, Spirit and Allegiant Airlines, cardholders flying any airline can use the lounge.

The lounge is part of a number of changes coming to DIA, including several new restaurants.