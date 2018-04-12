× High fire danger, strong winds ahead for Thursday across Colorado

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the majority of Colorado as fire danger remains high. Strong wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour will be possible across the Front Range and Foothills.

These strong winds will also keep temperatures well above average, reaching the upper 70s once again this afternoon. We will be close to tying a record in Denver, which is 79 degrees set back in 1976. Meanwhile in the mountains, highs will reach the 40-50s, with clouds building and afternoon snow showers possible.

A cold front will move through on Friday, causing a drastic drop in temperatures. Highs will only make it into the low 40s with afternoon snow showers expected in the Denver metro area. Snow showers will linger through the early morning hours on Saturday before clearing out.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the central mountains, where totals could reach as high as 3-6″ from Thursday through early Saturday. Meanwhile in the metro, expect only a light dusting, with an inch possible for the foothills and eastern plains.

Conditions look to dry out in time for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday, jumping back into the mid-60s by Sunday. This quiet, warm trend looks to continue as we head into the upcoming work week.

