× Healing Warriors Program presents their annual Golden Ticket Event

Who: Healing Warriors Program

What: Golden Ticket Event

When: Saturday, May 19th from 5-9pm

Where: Colorado State University Alumni Center (click for map)

Our Serving Those Who Serve partners at the Healing Warriors Program are proud to present this year’s Golden Ticket event.

Join us for the most amazing, chocolate-themed charity event in Fort Collins. The event includes chef-prepared dinner stations & passed Hors D’Ouvres, music, silent auction, fun games, great prizes, and their famous pie auction. The Golden Ticket event will be healdined by keynote sepaker Sammie Stephens and live music by GOATZ!

All proceeds go towards supporting the mission of the Healing Warriors Program.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.