Golden residents push back on plan to build RV dealership

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Neighbors are upset over a controversial plan to build an RV dealership in a residential area in Golden.

The proposal site to rezone the land is near Interstate 70.

“Big RVs going back and forth,” neighbor Debbie Tschudy said.

“It’s way too close to home,” homeowner Jade Perlman said.

Neighbors are pushing back over potential plans to build the dealership and storage facility near their homes.

“It’s disheartening, it’s sad,” Nancy Thomas said.

Thomas has lived in Golden Heights for 35 years. The rezoning proposal would change the Overlook subdivision near Sixth Avenue and I-70 from residential to commercial.

She said doesn’t want to see the potential increase in traffic.

“The squeeze is on and I fear for the safety of the kids at the park and the people who live along the way,” Thomas said.

Other residents echo her concern. They are worried the potential building will drive down property values.

“I don’t want the nature bothered with. I don’t want the view bothered with,” Perlman said.

Tschudy said the building could also affect the bike trail near C-470 that runs through the overlook property.

“Clearly, their customers are going to want to test drive those ATVS, right? So they’re going to want to drive them on the trails where people are running and hiking. We think it’s a potentially dangerous situation,” Tschudy said

The city of Golden said the zoning amendment request would still have to clear several hurdles. It would need to go before the planning commission for a public hearing as well as a city council hearing for any final approval.

“At the very least we want the city to hear us,” Thomas.

On Wednesday night, Golden held a public meeting. No decisions were made at the meeting. It was just a chance for the applicant to explain the proposal and for the public to ask questions ahead of a public hearing process.