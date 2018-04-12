From sun and warm to snow and cold

A cold front is racing toward Colorado. We are expecting strong wind to continue tonight, but the direction will be turning out of the north. That switch to a northerly wind will usher in much colder temperatures. We are expecting a 30 degree drop from the 70s of the last few days. And, we are expecting snow. In Denver the snow will be early and especially late.
Accumulation looks light in Denver with generally a half inch or less. However, there will be better chances for snow to add up close to the city.
Travel will be impacted in the Colorado with advisories in place through the central mountains and a blizzard conditions in NE Colorado.
