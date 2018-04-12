From sun and warm to snow and cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is racing toward Colorado. We are expecting strong wind to continue tonight, but the direction will be turning out of the north. That switch to a northerly wind will usher in much colder temperatures. We are expecting a 30 degree drop from the 70s of the last few days. And, we are expecting snow. In Denver the snow will be early and especially late.

#cowx a cold front returns snow to Denver & the Front Range with the best chance arriving late on Friday...could see light accumulation of up to 2" mainly south of the city pic.twitter.com/okZCLc2uCs — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 12, 2018

Accumulation looks light in Denver with generally a half inch or less. However, there will be better chances for snow to add up close to the city.

#cowx we're looking at several inches of snow in the Colorado mountains just in time for the last weekend of skiing at several resorts...a few inches is possible south of Denver...watch out in NE Colorado with up to 6" & blizzard conditions there pic.twitter.com/SqdpgRgEwd — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 12, 2018

Travel will be impacted in the Colorado with advisories in place through the central mountains and a blizzard conditions in NE Colorado.

#cowx it may be Spring in Colorado but winter weather isn't over yet...left side in purple is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for mountain snow of 4"-8"...right side in red is a BLIZZARD WARNING for up to 6" of snow combined with 50mph wind and poor visibility pic.twitter.com/xlNyVkehQ7 — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 12, 2018

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.