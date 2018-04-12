× Englewood schools closed Monday as teachers expected to walk out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood school district has closed schools on Monday because many teachers will not be reporting to work. They’re participating in “a day of action” at the state Capitol.

The school district expects that 70 percent of teachers will be absent.

“We will not be able to run academic programs or provide a safe number of staff members to supervise students on Monday. For that reason, ​we will be canceling school for students on Monday, April 16. All schools will be closed to students except the Early Childhood Education Center at Maddox, which will run its program as usual,” a letter to parents said Thursday.

The school district says it received the following message from the Colorado Education Association and Englewood educators:

“​Our dedicated Englewood teachers care about your kids more than anything. They are frustrated and fed up with students not having the resources they deserve. Kids don’t have a voice, that’s why teachers are joining a statewide action at the Capitol to stand up for our kids on Monday, April 16. We know this will be inconvenient on Monday, but we hope you​ ​understand that teachers are doing this out of love for your kids. If you have questions about this action or the reasons behind it, please call 303-764-0140.”

