Denver police offer ‘Pups on Patrol’ class for dog owners and their pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police have been teaching a class called 'Pups on Patrol' for about a year now.

It's designed to educate dog owners what to look for when on their daily or nightly walk with their 4-legged friends.

Close to 70 owners and their dogs took part in the most recent class.

Part of the education process is learning to text police rather than call 911 when you see something suspicious.

David Martinez, with his dog Amigo, says the class is already paying off. “Amigo was looking at a car that was parked at Sloan’s Lake … car was towed away from there.”

Other tips from police to dog walkers include to always carry your cell phone and a flashlight.

Dogs become honorary DPD K9s after completing the 1-hour class.

See more information here.