DENVER — Denver police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl that has been missing since Wednesday.

Sierra Cordova-Gurule was last seen in the area of 9th Avenue and Elati Street, which is near West High School in Denver.

Police describe her as Hispanic, with brown eyes and hair. She is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information or who may have seen her is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.