Denver mayor not on board with sexual harassment survey for city employees

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, through his spokeswoman, told FOX31 he is not considering surveys to gauge the prevalence of sexual harassment among City and County of Denver employees.

In early April, surveys and interviews of 500 people who work at the Colorado State Capitol showed 27 percent had observed or experienced harassment. The report came after a number of state lawmakers were accused of sexual harassment.

Hancock was accused of sexual harassment in late February by a Denver police detective. He apologized for sending inappropriate text messages to the detective but stopped short of calling his actions sexual harassment.

“At this time, [a survey] is not a conversation that is being had with Human Resources,” Hancock’s spokeswoman Amber Miller said. “The only entity that is asking whether we should survey the employees of the city is FOX31.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are not the only ones openly suggesting the city survey employees.

“My belief is that you can’t change what you can’t measure,” Women of Denver CEO Krystal Covington said.

Covington, an advocate for women, wants Hancock to get on board with an employee survey to measure the prevalence of sexual harassment in his city.

“Doing a survey like this will help to understand where the culture is today,” Covington told FOX31.

Denver’s Office of Human Resources says it gauges employee satisfaction every other year through a survey about violence and bullying, but that survey does not specifically measure sexual harassment. The office says it is not experiencing an increase of complaints about sexual harassment. However, that does not mean there should not be a survey, according to human relations experts.

“There’s a lot of unreported harassment discrimination that’s happening and it’s not being reported because of a fear of retaliation,” Nora Burns with HR Undercover said.

City and County of Denver employees are currently going through anti-sexual harassment training that is expected to be complete by the end of May, according to Miller.

The Mayor’s Office provided the following statement to FOX31 for this story: