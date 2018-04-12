Congressman Ken Buck endorses Walker Stapleton in governor’s race

DENVER — Two days before the Colorado GOP State Assembly, Colorado Treasurer and Republican candidate for governor Walker Stapleton is picking up a big endorsement.

Congressman Ken Buck is backing Stapleton, a big pickup for Stapleton, who is lobbying delegates ahead of the Saturday vote.

Stapleton will need 30 percent support to qualify for the ballot after asking Secretary of State Wayne Williams this week to disqualify his signature petitions over concerns of potential fraud.

The endorsement comes less than a day after former Congressman Tom Tancredo endorsed Stapleton.

Tancredo, a former candidate for governor, still maintains strong support in some Republican circles, including those with strong contingents at the Assembly.

Tancredo said electability and Stapleton’s beliefs regarding sanctuary cities were a reason for his endorsement

Lew Ginter, Greg Lopez, Steve Barlock, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and Barry Farah are also hoping to get on the primary ballot at the convention.

Other Republican candidates — including Victor Mitchell and Doug Robinson — are hoping to get on the ballot by submitting enough valid signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Democrats will also be having their Assembly on Saturday where former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy is hoping to make the ballot.