Civic Center EATS: Gourmet food trucks and live music return for 2018 season

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is back in Denver for the 2018 season – and it includes 28 new vendors.

You can sample delicacies from gourmet food trucks and carts and enjoy live music at Civic Center Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays May 1 through Oct. 4.

The exceptions are May 31; July 4; Aug. 8, 29 and 30; and Sept. 4.

“We had more applications than any other season this year, so it was a process of opening the door for some new faces while bringing back many of the veterans and favorites everyone loves,” Eric Lazzari, Civic Center Conservancy Director of Operations, said in a press release.

“There’s a lot of culinary variety and we’re eager to bring the public to Civic Center Park to enjoy what we’ve put together,” Lazzari said.

This is the 13th year of the food trucks at Civic Center Park. There will be 82 vendors for the 2018 season with 25 food trucks each day.