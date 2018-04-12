City letters don’t solve affordable housing controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --Juan Carlos Penalver is one of 301 homeowners who received letters this week from the city of Denver telling them they're likely in violation of the city's affordable housing program.

FOX31 first brought this issue to light in November after revealing numerous people bought homes unknowingly, that they never qualified for based on income restrictions.

"The biggest worry we have is the city can come and say you have to sell the house and we (Penalver and his wife) want to keep the house," said Penalver. The computer software engineer moved to Denver from Spain in 2016 and paid market value for his home in Green Valley Ranch.

Penalver told FOX31 neither his real estate agent or the title company made him aware of any deed restrictions that were supposed to be part of his home's covenant.

Now the city's Office of Economic Development has sent letters offering affected homeowners until May 31 to tell the city if they wish to come into compliance with the city's affordable housing program and then giving them until December 31 to do so.

If they don't the city's Director of Housing Compliance, Rick Padilla, writes the city could require "the owner to sell the affordable home to an income eligible household."

Penalver said the city's offer is meaningless to him because he knows it would be impossible for him to qualify retroactively, "I earn more money than the restrictions limit of the program,"

Attorney Robert McGough represents Penalver and other affected homeowners, who all claim they paid market value for their houses and shouldn't be forced to sell their homes, especially for below market value as the city suggests.

"The city over the course of at least 10 years did not enforce the declaration as it applies to this property," said McGough referring to Penalver's home. McGough said he's going to advise his clients not to accept the city's offer to comply retroactively because he says most can't and adds any attempt to comply could legally work against homeowners as an acknowledgment that their home was out of compliance.

"The city certainly has responsibility for their failure to administer and enforce the program over a number of years," said McGough.

When FOX31 approached Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in early April and asked if the city would force homeowners to sell against their will he said, "I cannot answer that question for you right now because we're not going to try to displace people. The goal is not to displace people. to It’s about preserving, it’s about addressing each individual circumstance."

Aware that many homeowners remain leery of the city's intentions, Derek Woodbury, a spokesman for the Office of Economic Development provided FOX31 with a new statement:

“We’re doing everything we can to keep residents who were unaware of the restrictions on their properties in their homes. The city is exploring creative ways to stay true to the purposes of the program while avoiding displacement. We invite and encourage all impacted homeowners to take part in the Compliance Resolution Program, and to begin a discussion with our office on next steps toward compliance.”

But Robert McGough points out no one from the city has been forthright about what the city will do for the affected homeowners who can't comply retroactively.

The city has created 1,569 affordable housing units since the program's establishment in the late 1990s. Of those, 268 units fell into foreclosure which automatically removed them from the city's stock of affordable housing.