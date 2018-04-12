California high school wrestler working hard at Craig Hospital to recover from injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Sixteen-year-old Ryan Joseph of Walnut Creek, California is your average kid. A sophomore in high school, he loves his family and he loves sports.

But on January 10, 2018, while at a wrestling match at his high school, Ryan received a not so average injury. Within minutes into the match, Ryan was thrown and his landing was a perfect storm of force an angle. He could not move.

It did not take long for Ryan’s parents, who were at the match, to know something was very wrong.

Ryan was taken to a nearby hospital, diagnosed with a severe neck injury and was operated on within hours.

Now at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Ryan spends five days a week, eight hours a day in therapy. He's still competing, but this time with himself.

There is no magic cure, no guarantee prognosis. It’s an old cliché, but it’s one that fits. For Ryan Joseph and his family, it’s truly one day at a time.