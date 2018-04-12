Blizzard conditions expected for parts of Eastern Colorado

DENVER — The storm system that will cool Denver by 40 degrees will bring some snow to the metro area too, a far cry from the snowfall expected over the northeastern plains.

To make matters worse, very strong wind will create travel problems along I-76 and I-70.

Starting Friday morning there’ll be areas of snowfall moving into northeastern Colorado that will get much heavier throughout the day and into the night.

Haven't seen this often this snow season: blizzard warning for the northeastern/eastern counties. Travel will be a pain along I-76 and I-70 Friday into Saturday morning.#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/KofaBf7XcD — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) April 13, 2018

Blizzard conditions expected are expected as winds gust as high as 65mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts up to 10 inches are expected in and surrounding areas like Sterling, Akron, Julesburg, Holyoke, Yuma, Wray, and Burlington.

These blizzard conditions are expected to last until 6 am Saturday.

Travel will clearly be impacted, as well as damage to trees and power lines.

Closer to Denver, mostly the south side, there will be the potential for the strongest wind and some accumulating snowfall. Here’s the latest forecast for the Denver area.