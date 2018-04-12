× Aspen Snowmass to spend additional $5.5M on snowmaking next season

ASPEN, Colo. — The owner of Aspen Snowmass is planning to expand its snowmaking efforts for the next ski season after experiencing what officials say was one of its more challenging years.

The Aspen Times reports Aspen Skiing Co. aims to redirect $5.5 million in capital expenditures this summer into snowmaking for the next season.

The company operates Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk ski areas.

Officials say the lackluster snow during the past season limited the openings of slopes near Aspen.

The company is planning to fill in spots of ski areas to better connect the terrain.

Officials say the company will double its pumping capacity at Snowmass to create a full connection to the top of the Elk Camp Gondola. Other ski areas will also be served by the expanded snowmaking.