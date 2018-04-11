West Denver neighbors want action to make intersection more safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Residents in a neighborhood near West Kentucky Avenue and South Federal Boulevard say they are worried more people will die at a dangerous intersection there.

FOX31 first heard about the problems on Facebook after a crash at the intersection.

It's along a stretch of South Federal where accidents happen more often than in other parts of Denver.

Jessica Olivas' sister-in-law was killed at the same intersection last year.

“How many more people need to die before they fix the street?” Olivas asked.

The problem is so bad, the city says improving traffic safety along South Federal is a high priority.

But help is needed now, says Susan Sotelo, whose daughter-in-law was killed at the intersection.

“I've seen people get hit by cars and I've seen accidents. Motorcycle accidents. Car accidents. It's just everything,” Sotello said.

The city of Denver says it's planning on changing signals at a number of intersections to give pedestrians a head start and longer crossing times.

Upgrades to sidewalks and traffic signals are also in the works.

At the corner, a safer place for pedestrians to stand will be built.

The people who live in this neighborhood blame city leaders for a lack of progress.

Changes they say can't come soon enough.

Improvements along Federal and in other traffic hot spots are expected to take place over the next five years.