Video shows massive wrong-way crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A wrong-way driver caused a violent crash on Interstate 25 in Pueblo Tuesday. A person traveling in a vehicle heading the opposite direction recorded the crash, which happened during the evening commute.

Video shows the driver of a flatbed truck traveling north in the southbound lanes before causing a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles near I-25 and 29th Street in the northern portion of the city.

Police said the driver likely had a seizure before the crash, according to KKTV. The driver told officers he blacked out and did not remember what happened. He suffered serious injuries. Police are not planning to charge the driver.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but there were no fatalities, according to KKTV.

Authorities closed southbound I-25 after the crash. It reopened around 7 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said on Twitter.