Veterans advocate for marijuana delivery bill at Colorado Capitol

DENVER -- Matthew Kahl moved to Colorado for a purpose: to get marijuana.

Kahl, a veteran who served six years in the military, said his traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder have greatly improved from the use of cannabis.

"Marijuana calms me down. It settles down the excessive, racing thoughts," Kahl said.

However, Kahl lives in a remote part of the state where getting marijuana is not easy.

"Sometimes it's really hard for veterans to get out of the house. Round-trip, it's like 80 miles just to get cannabis," he said.

On Wednesday, Kahl was at the Colorado State Capitol advocating for a bill to create a pilot project allowing marijuana delivery.

Currently in Colorado, the only way to obtain marijuana is by physically going to a dispensary.

The measure -- which has already passed the House -- is being heard in the crucial State Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee heard testimony Tuesday but will not vote on the measure until perhaps next week.

A plethora of groups have already come out against the measure, including Smart Colorado, the Colorado Chiefs of Police, the Colorado Municipal League and the City of Denver.

Major Steve Garcia with the Colorado State Patrol told lawmakers the pot delivery would create crime.

"This is going to be a problem," Garcia said. "Let me get this straight. You can't have a dispensary within a certain distance to a school but you can -- like a sub sandwich -- get marijuana delivered to a house next to a school," Garcia added.

Five other states currently allow marijuana delivery.