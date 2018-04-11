Taylor Swift fan robs Connecticut bank to impress singer, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA, Conn. — A Connecticut man accused of robbing a bank just wanted to impress singer Tayor Swift, police said.

Ansonia police arrested 26-year-old Bruce Rowley in the April 5 incident; he faces charges of robbery in the second degree and larceny in the fourth degree.

Police said Rowley’s arrest came after two people identified him as the person who robbed the Webster Bank at 200 Division Street in Ansonia the day before.

“After identifying Rowley as the person involved in the robbery, detectives obtained an arrest warrant and search warrants for Rowley, his residence and the car Rowley used during the robbery, a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee,” Ansonia police said. “The Ansonia Police Department entered the Jeep into a nationwide database as wanted.”

Rhode Island State Police found Rowley driving the Jeep south on Interstate 95 and attempted to stop the car.

“Rowley refused to stop and engaged the Rhode Island State Police in a pursuit that eventually entered Connecticut,” Ansonia police said. “Troopers from the Connecticut State Police Troop E in Montville joined in the pursuit.”

Police said the pursuit ended at exit 89 on I-95 in Connecticut after troopers used spike strips to flatten the tires on Rowley’s Jeep.

“While being taken into custody a Rhode Island State Police K9 bit Rowley in the arm,” Ansonia police said.

After Rowley’s arrest, he confessed to committing the robbery.

Police said during the transport back to Ansonia, Rowley “spontaneously uttered that he planned on donating some of the money that he stole from the bank to the Ansonia PD.”

Rowley continued to say that he had a “crush” on Taylor Swift and wanted to impress her so he robbed the bank, according to police.

“He stated that he drove to Taylor Swift’s house and threw some money he stole from the bank over her fence,” police said. “Rowley reported that he tried to contact Swift however she was not home.”