Suspect in fatal stabbing at Sysco distribution center arrested

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing inside a Sysco distribution center warehouse on April 5, Denver police said on Wednesday.

Dawaune Ellis, 24, was arrested on Monday for the murder of 28-year-old Anthony Miles-Hollis.

A Sysco spokesman confirms an altercation happened between two workers in the 5000 block of Beeler Street about 10 p.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ellis allegedly punched Miles-Hollis in the face before Ellis came up behind Miles-Hollis and began striking him before leaving the scene.

Friends of Miles-Hollis told FOX31 and Channel 2 that he was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back in the middle of a blizzard. They also said Miles-Hollis liked cars and sports, especially football and the Philadelphia Eagles.