2-alarm fire damages townhomes in southeast Denver

DENVER — Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm structure fire involving five structures near Parker Road and East Florida Avenue in Denver Wednesday evening.

Reports said flames were shooting through the roof when Firefighters arrived. Crews were seen pouring water on the homes from high above on ladders.

Denver Fire said Aurora Fire and South Metro Fire responded and assisted in fighting the fire. There was a partial collapse of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Denver Fire Department spokesman Capt. Greg Pixley said the initial call they received was that a propane tank had malfunctioned. But investigators will work to determine the official cause.

He said the winds made the fire grow quickly and they were lucky that members of Aurora Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire also responded to help or it’s possible more homes would’ve been lost.

Smoke was visible for several miles around metro Denver.

We have a crew on the way and we’re working on getting more information.

This story will be updated. Watch for details on Channel 2 News at 7:00 and FOX31 News at 9:00.