High temperatures to push into record territory across Denver, Front Range

DENVER -- The heat will get cranked up in Colorado on Wednesday along with gusty afternoon winds.

Strong winds and low humidity will create critical fire danger across most of the state.

Denver has a chance to hit 80 degrees on Wednesday that would tie the record for date set in 1982.

The last time it cracked 80 degrees in Denver was Nov. 27, when the high at Denver International Airport was 81 degrees.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph along the Front Range with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Thursday will be similar with highs reaching the upper 70s, again close to record territory. The record for Thursday is 79 degrees, set in 1976.

Winds will be even stronger on Thursday with gusts reaching 50 mph along the Front Range.

Thanks to low humidity, strong winds and dry conditions, red flag warnings are in place for most of Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday. No outdoor burning is allowed.

Big weather changes move in on Friday as temperatures cool to the low 40s with scattered rain and snow showers.

The mountains will see several inches of snow with accumulations likely staying less than 1 inch in the lower elevations.

Colorado will dry out for the weekend with high temperatures slowly warming up each day.

