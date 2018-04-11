Remember your trail safety now that the weather is getting warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Criminals know the element of surprise is in their favor. Police in Layfayette say a man sexually assaulted a juvenile on the Coal Creek Trail underneath the Highway 287 overpass on March 30th.

Registered sex offender Johnny Harris is connected to two sexual assaults that occurred at the end of March as well.

FOX31 asked self-defense expert Brad Nicolarsen of the Kompound Training Center about what every woman should know about staying safe on the trail.

Nicolarsen, who also trains police officers, says these are the keys to survival:

Using common sense

Avoiding unsafe areas

Keeping your distance from strangers

"I want to be an arm's length away so you can't grab me by the throat, the shoulder or the wrist."

Nicolarsen says If approached, keep your hands up and one foot back so you can pivot and run.

If you are grabbed by an attacker, Nicolarsen advises you break the grip by grabbing your own arm and sliding it away, breaking free, and then running.

Experts always advise you exercise or walk outside during daylight hours in populated areas, bring a friend and let someone know about the route you're taking.

For more information about self-defense techniques visit the Kompound Training Center's website or contact your local police department.