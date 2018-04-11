× Police release sketch of suspect in Lafayette sexual assault

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police in Lafayette released a sketch of a suspect wanted for the sexual assault of a juvenile girl along the Coal Creek Trail two weeks ago.

The victim gave police the following description:

6’0″ tall

In his 20s

Red or dirty blond hair

Scruffy beard

Beer belly

She also said he may have been wearing blue contact lenses.

Lafayette police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this suspect or this case. (303) 665-5571.