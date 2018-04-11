Police release sketch of suspect in Lafayette sexual assault
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police in Lafayette released a sketch of a suspect wanted for the sexual assault of a juvenile girl along the Coal Creek Trail two weeks ago.
The victim gave police the following description:
- 6’0″ tall
- In his 20s
- Red or dirty blond hair
- Scruffy beard
- Beer belly
She also said he may have been wearing blue contact lenses.
Lafayette police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this suspect or this case. (303) 665-5571.