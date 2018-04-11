More heat, wind and fire danger forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The soaring temperatures and strong wind will be sticking around for another day. That combination of hot, windy and dry conditions will keep fire danger high again on Thursday. And, another record high temperature is in reach with the record at 79 from 1976 in Denver.

We get some relief from the warm temperatures on Friday with an approaching cold front. Temperatures will fall some 30 degrees into the 40s early on Friday and continue to fall Friday afternoon into the colder 30s. However, the wind will continue to howl with speeds up to 45 mph.

There will also be snow. In metro Denver it will be light with little to no accumulation. The mountains & foothills west of the city could get up to 4" and south of downtown could get up to an inch. There could also be several inches of accumulation on the far eastern plains.

