Loveland is home to the ‘Most Female Friendly Airport’

LOVELAND — The Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide has named the Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) the ‘Most Female Friendly Airport’ in the world.

The honor comes as a result of the airport hosting a six day long event geared at getting more women involved in aviation.

“Only 6% of pilots are female and that’s really the goal of the event to try and increase those numbers and increase the number of girls and women getting into aviation,” said Ronnie Bogart, a helicopter pilot.

The event itself was a record-breaker. 1,696 female participants joined in and received ‘first-flight’ experience, beating the 2017 record of 1,221 at last year’s event held in New Mexico.