× Longmont K-9 hurt in line of duty severely injured again

LONGMONT, Colo. — Rudi, the Longmont police dog that was injured and continued a chase until the suspect was apprehended, has been severely injured again.

We told you about Rudi’s first injury a week ago. He tore his stomach open while jumping a fence as he chased a suspect on March 26. He had emergency surgery and was medically cleared to return to duty.

“On April 10th, 2018 while at work, Rudi was playing ball and while running, opened his previous wound and caused severe complications of his previous surgery and further injured himself,” a posting on GoFundMe says.

Rudi underwent emergency surgery again and had two feet of his intestines removed. He also received a blood transfusion.

Rudi was in critical condition Wednesday and he’ll be at the veterinary hospital for the next few days.

“Thank you for your service Rudi and we pray that you overcome this unfortunate injury that occurred in the line of duty,” the Longmont Police K9 Association posted on Facebook.

If you would like to donate to help pay for Rudi’s medical expenses, you can do it on this GoFundMe page.