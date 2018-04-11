Good Samaritans help rescue 3 people from southwest Denver house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Four people were taken to a hospital after a fire raced through a home early Wednesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The injured included two good Samaritans, who ran inside the home to get the residents out to safety.

The fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Knox Court in southwest Denver.

Crews said the fire began in a detached garage in the backyard, then spread quickly to the house.

The good Samaritans realized the three adults living in the home were still inside when they went inside to get them out.

One was overcome by the smoke, but not before they got the three outside.

Firefighters took one of the good Samaritans and the three residents to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No one was burned, fire crews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.