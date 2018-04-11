× Environmentally Safe Products

Heather Smith from The Haute Bar shows us some environmentally safe products.

Pack soaps, deodorants, balms and sunscreen that are safe on your body and safe on the ecosystem!

This means natural, non-synthetic + biodegradable ingredients like Crop Natural

For Sunscreen — look for coral reef-safe like All Good – because runoff from mountain streams trickles into our oceans and is bleaching the reefs!

If you packing super light – consider clothes with UV protection in them like these ADAY pants – super breathable, sweat-wicking and made from sustainably sourced natural fibers.

Keeping the bugs away is a must!

Natrapel is a DEET-free tick and insect repellent – that has the CDC-recommended Picaridin formula – and – the canister is aerosol free.

If you don’t want to spray anything on your body, clothes or gear the Thermacell Repeller creates a 15 ft by-15 ft zone of protection that is silent … and virtually odor-free.

Camping Kitchen!

BioLite’s CampStove system will grill, boil and generate electricity to charge devices.

Don’t be that guy to bring throw away plastic into our pristine mountains! Look for a nesting cook set and folding utensils like MSR — that can be used over and over

Pack food that will sustain energy and that is sustainable too! Patagonia Provisions wild salmon is sustainably caught using reef nets off the coast of Washington state allowing the fisherman to harvest only the salmon and the bycatch can be release back immediately.

WATER: a most precious resource + necessary to stay hydrated in the great outdoors.

This BeFree Soft Flask and microfiler {.01 microns} allows you to take backcountry water and make it safe, fresh to drink —— Free from harmful organisms and bacteria