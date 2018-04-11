Emails reveal Denver councilman suggested mayor suspend himself over inappropriate texts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained the emails to and from members of the Denver City Council involving Mayor Michael Hancock and the inappropriate messages he sent to a former member of his security detail.

Internal emails reveal City Councilman Kevin Flynn wrote to Hancock's staff saying that he should consider suspending himself to slow the growing controversy.

"I and likely all of my colleagues are hearing from constituents that we need to call for him to resign," Flynn wrote.

Also in the documents, a Denver resident started a petition on Change.org calling for Denver Mayor Hancock to resign. There are currently hundreds of signatures on that petition.

There are also multiple letters from Denver residents asking the council to investigate and Hancock to resign.

Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise said Hancock sent her sexually suggestive text messages when she worked on his security detail in 2011 and 2012.

Hancock apologized in an interview with FOX31's Joe St. George last month for the texts but has denied sexual harassment of Branch-Wise.

The city council ultimately decided against opening an independent investigation into the matter.

