Elton John adds second Denver show to farewell tour

DENVER — Elton John has added a second concert in Denver to his farewell tour in 2019.

The 71-year-old singer will perform at Pepsi Center on Feb. 6, 2019.

Tickets for that show go on sale on April 20 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com or by phone at 1-866-461-6556 with ticket prices ranging from $59.50 to $249.50.

Pre-sale tickets begin on April 12 for American Express card holders and Rocket Club VIP members.

Earlier this year, Elton John announced a Pepsi Center show on Feb. 7, 2019 and tickets for that show are mostly sold out.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will be Elton John’s final tour and will run three years.

The United States leg of the tour begins in September.